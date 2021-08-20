Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,762 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 91,909.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 15.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

