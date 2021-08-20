Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 149,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.