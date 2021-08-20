Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

