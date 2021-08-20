Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

