Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.62. 932,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,792. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

