Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.18. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

