Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. 11,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,925. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

