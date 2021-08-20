NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Get NuCana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.