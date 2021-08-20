NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.27 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuCana were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

