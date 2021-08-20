Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.61. 167,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

