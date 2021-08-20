NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $197.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.