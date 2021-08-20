Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 113,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

