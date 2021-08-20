Odyssey Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $521,163.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

