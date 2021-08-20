OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OFS Credit stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $193,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 26.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 97.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 61.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

