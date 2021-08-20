Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Dennis L. Klaeser Purchases 40,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSBC opened at $11.80 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

