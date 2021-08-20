Omni Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00009210 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $65,787.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00372180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,254 coins and its circulating supply is 562,938 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

