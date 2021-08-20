Omni Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00009210 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $65,787.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00372180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,254 coins and its circulating supply is 562,938 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.