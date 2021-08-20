On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

