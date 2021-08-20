On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.48.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
