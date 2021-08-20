Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

