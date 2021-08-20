Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

