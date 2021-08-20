One Day In July LLC Buys 8,360 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

