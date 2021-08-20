One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.37. 166,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

