One Day In July LLC Has $15.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

VUG traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. 652,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

