One Day In July LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $262.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

