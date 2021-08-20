One Day In July LLC Sells 32 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

One Day In July LLC lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

ZM stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,561. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.20 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $1,448,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

