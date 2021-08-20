One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.