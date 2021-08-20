One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.
OSS stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.