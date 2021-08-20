Opacity Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $164,058.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00848449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00049076 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.