Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.41.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

