Optimum Investment Advisors Has $377,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 163.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 202,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

