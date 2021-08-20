Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

