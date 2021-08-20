Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 1,475 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

DGRO opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

