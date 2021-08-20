Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,325 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

