Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,825 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $107.48 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

