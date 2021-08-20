Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,950 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

