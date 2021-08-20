Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

