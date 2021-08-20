Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Raised to $35.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

