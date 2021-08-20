Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Announces $0.08 Final Dividend

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.
About Origin Energy
