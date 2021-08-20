Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Announces $0.08 Final Dividend

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

