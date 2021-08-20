OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $99.89. 99,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

