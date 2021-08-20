Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 161546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$950.59 million and a PE ratio of -52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.