Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 161546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$950.59 million and a PE ratio of -52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,875.09. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 773,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,938. Insiders acquired a total of 40,682 shares of company stock valued at $119,928 over the last ninety days.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.