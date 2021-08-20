Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,169. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.