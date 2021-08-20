Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,874 shares of company stock worth $8,015,379. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $36.92 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

