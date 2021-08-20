Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,696,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 32,740,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,696.7 days.

PCFBF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

