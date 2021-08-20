Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $58,500.80 and $3,974.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

