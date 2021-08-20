Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.64.

NYSE:PH traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.33. 743,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.13. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

