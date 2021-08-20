Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after buying an additional 277,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.15 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

