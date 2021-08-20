Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 41.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $180.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

