Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.46 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.51.

