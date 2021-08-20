Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

