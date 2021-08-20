Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 246.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,926,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.77. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

