Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VEREIT by 87.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.90 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

